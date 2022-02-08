Cranswick (LON:CWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,800.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,800 ($37.86) and last traded at GBX 3,800 ($51.39), with a volume of 28752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,800 ($51.39).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 4,400 ($59.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cranswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,100 ($55.44).

The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,707.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,743.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Adam Couch acquired 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($47.98) per share, for a total transaction of £49,742.96 ($67,265.67).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

