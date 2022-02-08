Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVET shares. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 275,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 390,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,191. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

