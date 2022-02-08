Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Coty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.54. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

