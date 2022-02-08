Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading Down 4%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 46,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,547,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,941 shares of company stock worth $5,606,410. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

