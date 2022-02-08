Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.54.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.