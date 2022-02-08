Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.