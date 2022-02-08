Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $257,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

