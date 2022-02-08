Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 411,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

