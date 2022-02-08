Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 570 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

