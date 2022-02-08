Coreto (COR) Market Cap Hits $7.47 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Coreto has a market cap of $7.47 million and $68,122.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coreto has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.67 or 0.07063898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.82 or 0.99759973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.