CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Brokerages expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report sales of $481.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.70 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $473.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreCivic stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,176. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664,532 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,261 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

