CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Brokerages expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report sales of $481.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $474.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.70 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $473.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreCivic.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664,532 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,261 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.