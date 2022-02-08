Contrasting Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Getinge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Getinge 11.03% 15.29% 8.23%

0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Getinge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 17.13 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Getinge $3.15 billion 3.28 $346.26 million $1.27 32.06

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tivic Health Systems and Getinge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Getinge 0 1 7 0 2.88

Getinge has a consensus target price of $41.32, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Getinge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getinge is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Getinge beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science. The company was founded by Olander Larsson in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

