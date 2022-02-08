Contrasting Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) & Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mynaric and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mynaric currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.76%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Ayro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mynaric and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $780,000.00 286.62 -$22.58 million N/A N/A Ayro $1.60 million 27.19 -$10.76 million ($0.92) -1.28

Ayro has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mynaric beats Ayro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

