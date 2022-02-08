Contrasting Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boxed and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A CDW 5.00% 98.82% 11.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxed and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 CDW 0 2 5 0 2.71

CDW has a consensus price target of $208.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Given CDW’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than Boxed.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and CDW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.41 $788.50 million $7.12 26.87

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Summary

CDW beats Boxed on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

