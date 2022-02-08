Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,518,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 179,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,795,000 after purchasing an additional 145,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.62 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.96 and a 200-day moving average of $226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.