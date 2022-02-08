Comparing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 2 3 1 0 1.83 Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avidbank has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Avidbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 44.27% 13.72% 0.72% Avidbank 20.37% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Avidbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $7.17 billion 3.87 $2.96 billion $1.36 9.44 Avidbank $60.20 million 2.70 $9.63 million $2.03 12.79

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats Avidbank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

