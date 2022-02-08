Comparing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MiMedx Group and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 240.91%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.39%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86% Quipt Home Medical -7.14% 0.28% 0.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.09 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -14.00 Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.89 -$6.17 million N/A N/A

Quipt Home Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

