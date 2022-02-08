Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 108,599 shares.The stock last traded at $15.47 and had previously closed at $15.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.7066 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 539,438 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after acquiring an additional 314,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,704,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.