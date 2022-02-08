Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7066 dividend. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

