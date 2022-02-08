Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €6.25 ($7.18) and traded as high as €8.70 ($10.00). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.70 ($10.00), with a volume of 10,695,543 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.31) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.54) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.46) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.72) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.22).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

