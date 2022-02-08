Coin98 (C98) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.00 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $324.56 million and $37.00 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008100 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

