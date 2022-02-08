Cohu (COHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

