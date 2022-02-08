Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 58,599 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,599 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.