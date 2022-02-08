Cohen & Steers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 543,241 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

