Cohen & Steers Inc. Lowers Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,482 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

