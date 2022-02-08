Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,823 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $12,998,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,089,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,949 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 745,929 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

