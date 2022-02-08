CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 378,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,364. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

