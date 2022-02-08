CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) to Issue None Dividend of $2.40

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) declared a None dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.40 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

