CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.09.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.34%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 394,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235,464 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 49,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in CMS Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

