CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $2,373,020 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $240.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.67. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.69 and a twelve month high of $248.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.