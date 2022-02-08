Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £153.96 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of £153.96 ($208.19).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,467 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £146.70 ($198.38).

LON:CBG traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,316 ($17.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,835. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,453.24. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,234 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($23.02).

Several research firms recently commented on CBG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.69) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.69) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.61) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.18) to GBX 1,540 ($20.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.79).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

