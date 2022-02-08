Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 26,907 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,907 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.