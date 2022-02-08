Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period.

Shares of WOOD opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $98.98.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

