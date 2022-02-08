Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

AYI stock opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.92 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

