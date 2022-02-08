Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2,683.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

