Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,502 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $571.37 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $501.67 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.78. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

