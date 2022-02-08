Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 11,118 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.