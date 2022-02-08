Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

CLVT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $2,528,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $7,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.