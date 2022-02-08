Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

CLZNY opened at $21.37 on Monday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

