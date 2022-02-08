Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 3,482 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

