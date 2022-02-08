Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

