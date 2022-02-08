Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2,761.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of CFG opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.