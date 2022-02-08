Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAA. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

FTAA opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

