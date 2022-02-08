Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,434 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 891.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.