Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,394 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CVI opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.64.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
