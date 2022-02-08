Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,394 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVI opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.