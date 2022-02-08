Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 90.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 15.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 169,861 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 8.1% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 199.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 251,080 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 316.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

NYSE AVYA opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

