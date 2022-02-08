Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

C traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. 444,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,876,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

