Citigroup Inc. Buys 11,829 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of ZUO opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

