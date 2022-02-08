Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,069,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

