Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 45,067 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,067 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,738,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

